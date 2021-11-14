From crab balls to cars, Biden’s hometown is feeling the pinch of inflation.

Because sparkling water became so expensive, a pizzeria in President Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington recently removed it from the menu.

Salespeople at the car dealership where Biden’s presidential motorcade passes on occasion when he visits town have had difficulty keeping new vehicles in stock, while prices for their used models have risen steadily in recent months.

“Every day is a fresh start. When we wake up in the morning, we have no idea what will happen in the business or the economy “Jim Ursomarso, vice president of Union Park Automotive, echoed this sentiment.

The inflationary wave that is currently sweeping the country