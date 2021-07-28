From August 9, France will introduce an Anti-Covid Pass for cafes and trains.

According to a government spokeswoman, France will begin enforcing new regulations on August 9 that would make a health pass required to visit a cafe, board a plane, or travel by intercity train.

The administration is determined to go ahead and make the health bill a fundamental part of the fight against Covid-19, despite the fact that the legislation enacted by parliament over the weekend prompted enormous protests in France.

Two vaccinations from a recognized vaccine, a negative coronavirus test, or a recent recovery from infection are all required for a valid health permit. Vaccination is also required for health-care employees and caregivers under the law.

The permit has been required for visits to museums, theatres, and cultural institutions with a capacity of more than 50 people since July 21. From August 9, according to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, it will be required in cafes, restaurants, airplanes, and intercity trains.

With an average of 19,000 daily cases – 97 percent more than a week ago – the health situation in France is “continue to deteriorate and is concerning,” he added.

Attal’s revelation came as data revealed that half of France’s adult population had received two vaccinations. Vaccination is the government’s number-one weapon in the fight against Covid-19, according to the government’s health pass policy.

Attal emphasized that there would be some leeway in the initial phase, beginning August 9. According to Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, authorities aimed to maintain “a good degree of supervision without making travel impossible.”

Prior to the start of the school year after the summer break, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer stated that secondary school and college students would only be removed from classrooms if their classmates tested positive for a disease for which they had not been vaccinated.

He stated that 6,000-7,000 vaccine centers would be stationed outside schools to assist teenagers in receiving their vaccinations.

Following a similar decision on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in mid-June, France’s health authority approved the Moderna vaccine for children aged 12 to 17.

On August 5, the Constitutional Council, France’s top constitutional body, will deliver a judgement on the health pass legislation, which will be implemented four days later.

The Council has the authority to refer laws back to the legislature and government for revisions, but the government appears to be optimistic that it will be approved.

The plans have sparked two weekends of protests, with over 160,000 people rallying throughout the country on Saturday and scores arrested.

