From Amazon to Apple, the Forbes World’s Best Employers list for 2021 has been revealed.

Forbes released its rating of “The World’s Best Employers” for 2021 on Tuesday.

The yearly list, developed in collaboration with market research firm Statista, is based on surveys of 150,000 full-time and part-time employees working for organizations with global operations in 58 countries.

The surveys asked participants to rank their willingness to refer their employers to relatives and friends on an anonymous basis.

The employees were then asked to rate other businesses in their industry that stood out to them, either positively or negatively.

According to Forbes, they were also asked to score their happiness with their employers’ response to the COVID-19 epidemic, grading them on “image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.”

For this year’s ranking, the 750 companies with the greatest cumulative ratings made the cut.

According to Forbes, this year’s list includes 236 U.S. corporations, 91 German enterprises, and 57 Chinese employers.

The majority of the rankings went to engineering and industrial companies. However, technology businesses topped the top 10, including Amazon, despite the company’s recent racial and pregnancy discrimination complaints as well as concerns of wage inequity.

“We are definitely committed to an employee demographic that can best serve our customers,” Amazon’s vice president of workforce development, Ardine Williams, told Forbes.

Target is one of the main stores on the list, having risen 117 spots from last year’s ranking, according to Forbes.

Technology and electronic firms dominated the top 10 position of 2020’s list, including Samsung, the South Korean electronics behemoth, which topped the list. LG, another big South Korean electronics company, came in fifth position on the list last year.

Six American companies dominated the rest of the 2020 list: Amazon (second), Microsoft (third), IBM (fourth), Apple (sixth), Adobe (seventh), and Alphabet (eighth), the California-based technological giant.

But which companies made the cut this year?

The Best Employers in the World in 2021, according to Forbes

We take a look at the top 20 corporations on Forbes’ current list of The World’s Best Employers. The entire list of 750 companies that made this year’s list may be found on the Forbes website.

Samsung Electronics is a Korean electronics company (South Korea)

IBM is a company that specializes in (U.S.)

