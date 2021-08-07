From a nuclear submarine, Russia will begin testing hypersonic missiles.

Moscow is apparently planning to test a hypersonic missile from a Russian submarine carrier by the end of August, as part of its strategy to arm its underwater fleet with the deadly weapons.

In July, Russia’s military ministry confirmed the successful launch of the missile from the Admiral Gorshkov cruiser, which flew at seven times the speed of sound and reached its target more than 200 miles away in the Barents Sea.

The Tsirkon missile, produced by the rocket design agency NPO Mashinostroyenia, has been the subject of conjecture as to when submarine tests may take place.

According to reports from March, the tests will take place in June, however Tass, Russia’s state news agency, stated on Friday that it will be tested by the end of this month from the Northern Fleet’s Yasen-class Severodvinsk nuclear-powered submarine.

“At the end of August, flight design tests of the Tsirkon rocket from Severodvinsk will commence. “Several launches are expected to be completed before the White Sea freezes over,” a source told the state-run news agency.

This timeframe matches what a military insider told the agency on the sidelines of the MAKS-2021 international air show outside of Moscow in July.

According to National Interest, submarines at an unidentified location make defending a hypersonic attack far more difficult than established land-based hypersonic missile sites.

According to GlobalPower.com, Russia possesses 64 submarines, many of which are famous for their complexity in air-independent propulsion and other undersea warfare technologies.

With Western scientists examining Russia’s new generation of hypersonic weapons, the Tsirkon’s projected testing in August demonstrates Moscow’s intention to equip its submarines and surface ships with the missile system by 2023.

President Vladimir Putin claimed in 2018 that Russia was developing a spectrum of hypersonic missiles, which he threatened to launch on warships near American territorial seas if the United States deployed intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.

Tensions between Russia and the United States have risen in recent months, with Moscow objecting to NATO-led exercises in the Black Sea and warning that a deployment of hypersonic missiles by the United States in Europe may lead to wars.

