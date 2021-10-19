French women accuse police of downplaying rape on two occasions.

French victims of gender-based violence are still fighting for justice four years after the #MeToo movement began, with the police accused of failing to take their allegations seriously.

France has been gripped by a flood of new allegations of sexual assault and harassment in recent weeks, with concerns this time focusing on how police treat women who come forward to report attack or abuse.

The outpouring was sparked by an Instagram post by feminist Anna Toumazoff, who described women’s experiences reporting attacks at Montpellier’s main police station.

Two years after the government launched a significant campaign to train officers on how to handle incidents of gender-based violence, Toumazoff described victims as being stigmatized, humiliated, and made to feel guilty by the police.

Toumazoff tweeted, “In France, police question rape victims if they had an orgasm,” alluding to a 19-year-old lady who reported a rape in early September.

According to Toumazoff, rape victims were informed that someone who had been drinking had “automatically agreed” to intercourse and that they “should not destroy lives” by filing charges against their abusers.

Thousands of abuse victims across France have used the hashtag “DoublePeine” to share accounts of police dismissive or contemptuous conduct (victimised twice).

Toumazoff was threatened with a slander case by the state’s representative in the Herault region, where Montpellier is located.

However, Emmanuel Macron’s government, which has made ending violence against women a central topic of his presidency, has been more receptive.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced last week that over the last two years, nearly 90,000 police personnel had received training in how to handle abuse cases with empathy and understanding.

However, he acknowledged that there was “definitely” room for improvement and pledged that the Montpellier complaints will be investigated.

Several French offshoots of the global #MeToo movement have broken down barriers against sexual harassment and assault.

Thousands of women adopted the #BalancetonPorc (Expose Your Pig) hashtag in 2017 to share their stories of abuse.

Three years later, a scandal involving a prominent scholar accused of sexually assaulting his adolescent stepson prompted hundreds of people to adopt the hashtag #Metooinceste to share terrible experiences of family violence.

In a country where seduction was once considered a fundamental part of French culture and women who complained about harassment were typically derided as puritanical, the reckoning with abuse has spread to movies, politics, and top institutions.

Hundreds can be found on the website doublepeine.fr. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.