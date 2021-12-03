French police officers are attacked by a man dressed as a ninja.

After reportedly stealing a vehicle in Cherbourg, northeastern France, a man dressed as a ninja attacked two police officers with a sword, according to a police spokesman.

The man was outfitted in the style of ancient Japanese ninja fighters, wearing all black. After hurting one policewoman in the face and the other in the chin when they arrived at the site of the car theft, he was shot and apprehended.

The Cherbourg press office told CNN that the individual was “neutralized with gunfire,” but that they couldn’t say what condition he was in.

According to Reuters, the assailant was shot three times by the officers and was brought to the hospital in a bad condition by helicopter.

On Twitter, French Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin showed his support for the policemen.

“Two police officers were hurt in Cherbourg after an intervention on a vehicle theft. Darmanin expressed his support for the national police.

The attack occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time, and the attacker’s identity and nationality are unknown.

There were no apparent indicators that the act was linked to terrorism, according to authorities.