France’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d’État, has stirred controversy by allowing inclusive writing on commemorative plaques in Paris, a move that has reignited heated debates about national identity, language tradition, and political intervention in cultural matters. The decision, issued on January 19, 2026, permits the use of forms like “conseiller.e.s” and “président.e.s” on public signage, raising questions over the boundaries of language reform in one of the world’s most linguistically proud nations.

This ruling was met with strong opposition from critics who argue it undermines the French language’s structure and clarity. Some commentators have expressed alarm, suggesting that the decision marks a politically motivated shift away from traditional language norms. An editorial from Breizh-info.com criticized the Conseil d’État, accusing it of overstepping its constitutional role by enforcing inclusive writing on public documents, claiming the court’s actions serve the interests of a “minority” political agenda rather than the broader public. This editorial posited that the change represents a broader attack on French culture and its language traditions.

France’s Linguistic Pride at Stake

The French language is deeply intertwined with national identity, its rules and history a source of pride for many. Article 2 of the French Constitution states that “The language of the Republic is French,” a declaration that underscores its importance as both a legal and cultural cornerstone. With French spoken by over 580 million people worldwide, the stakes of this debate are high, particularly as France grapples with its cultural role on the global stage.

Opponents of inclusive writing argue that the use of gender-neutral terms, such as those with the median point (e.g., “ami.e.s”), disrupts the natural flow of the language, making it difficult to read aloud and reducing the accessibility of written material. They contend that such reforms risk making the language less intelligible, particularly for children, newcomers, and those unfamiliar with the intricacies of French grammar.

The controversy surrounding this ruling goes beyond grammar. Some fear that France is losing its cultural authority over the French language, once considered the global standard. Critics suggest that the French language, long the bedrock of intellectual and literary life, may be at risk of being diluted in the name of political correctness and inclusivity. The debate, they argue, is a symptom of broader social changes that could marginalize France’s role in the Francophone world.

Alain Finkielkraut, a member of the prestigious Académie Française, expressed concerns in a recent interview, calling inclusive writing a “deadly peril” for the language. He argued that the evolution of French, driven by political correctness, threatens the integrity of a language that has historically been the foundation of French literature and culture. Finkielkraut pointed to the rise of ideological trends in the media, including those espoused by actress Adèle Haenel, as evidence of the growing influence of “ideological gibberish” in the cultural landscape.

The Académie Française, for nearly four centuries the body entrusted with regulating the French language, has traditionally held a firm stance against such reforms. Critics of the Conseil d’État’s decision argue that it infringes on the Académie’s responsibility, particularly regarding constitutional issues related to the language. By stepping into this domain, the court has faced accusations of overreach.

Despite the opposition, supporters of inclusive writing argue that it is a natural evolution of the language that reflects modern societal values, including gender equality and inclusivity. They point out that language has always adapted to reflect changing social realities, and the use of inclusive forms is simply an extension of this ongoing process.

The ruling has set the stage for a larger cultural battle, with some fearing that the imposition of “Anglo-Saxon” linguistic norms and “Euro-globalist” ideologies could threaten the purity of the French language. For others, preserving linguistic purity is seen as reactionary, resisting necessary progress in the name of equality. As the debate unfolds, the future of the French language may be shaped by a delicate balancing act between tradition and transformation.