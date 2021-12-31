French Champagne’s New Year is clouded by a Russian labeling dispute.

Beginning Saturday, French champagne makers will be required to comply with a new Russian law barring them from referring to their bubbly by its Russian name, an affront that has enraged the sector.

President Vladimir Putin approved the bill in June, making it unlawful for imported champagnes to label their bottles with the Russian equivalent “Shampanskoe.”

Producers in France will be able to keep using the term in French, but will have to write “sparkling wine” in Cyrillic on the back of bottles, which is a blasphemy for houses that believe nothing can compare to their particular opulence.

They’ve been fighting for years to protect their AOC, or Controlled Appellation of Origin, under the requirements of the 1958 Lisbon Agreement on distinctive geographical designations for exclusive worldwide use.

However, Russia is one of few countries that has refused to sign, including the United States, and efforts to persuade Moscow to repeal the law have so far failed.

However, in October, France was able to gain a two-month freeze, allowing them to sell inventories already supplied to Russia while also removing the word “Shampanskoe” from their export labels.

In a statement, the Comite Champagne industry association said, “It allowed us to ensure that non-conforming bottles received before July could be marketed.”

In the meantime, talks are continuing, according to a French commerce ministry official who declined to be recognized by name.

“With the European Commission, we remain mobilized to continue working on this topic and safeguard our wine and spirits business, particularly champagne,” the official said.

With 1.8 million bottles sold in 2019, Russia is the 15th-largest export market for French champagne, accounting for 1.5 percent of total sales.

“It’s a potential and high-value market,” says the Comite Champagne.

“Premium vintages are valued by Russian consumers, who also enjoy champagne while visiting France,” it stated.