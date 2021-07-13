France’s Vaccination Rush is sparked by new Covid rules.

Following President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of limitations on the unvaccinated, including required testing to enter restaurants, a record number of French individuals have made appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Following Macron’s televised speech on Monday night, the head of the Doctolib website, the major portal for booking vaccine appointments, claimed traffic was at an all-time high.

“We recorded 20,000 appointments per minute, which is an absolute record since the beginning of the campaign, and it continued throughout the night and into this morning,” said boss Stanislas Niox-Chateau to BFMTV.

He said that 926,000 people had signed up for the vaccine, with 65 percent of them being under the age of 35.

Anyone who wants to go out to dine or drink, board a long-distance train, or go shopping will need to present a “health pass,” which is either proof of vaccination or a negative test, according to Macron.

As part of the government’s attempt to combat the rising number of new cases associated to the Delta variation, the pass will be required to attend a festival, a theatre performance, or a movie screening.

Free Covid tests will be phased out in September “to encourage immunization rather than several tests,” Macron said in his speech, which was viewed by 22 million people.

In line with similar actions in Greece, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the president also stated that mandatory vaccinations for hospital professionals, senior home personnel, and anyone working with vulnerable individuals will begin in September.

In response to accusations that the government was forcing people to get vaccinated against their will on social media, Health Minister Olivier Veran stated the health pass was “not a sanction, it’s not extortion.”

He claimed that the country was still a long way from a situation in which the whole public was being told to get vaccinated.

“The health pass makes your life easier,” he explained, adding, “At all costs, we want to avoid a lockdown.”

Because of the highly contagious Delta variety, the number of new cases has risen rapidly in France, reaching over 4,000 cases in recent days.

So far, 35.5 million individuals – slightly over half of France’s population – have received at least one vaccine dosage, though the rate of vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks.

France has some of the highest levels of vaccination skepticism in the developed world at the onset of the pandemic.