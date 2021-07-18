France’s Invisible Wounds: The Trauma of War

Christophe came dangerously close to death in Afghanistan, Raphael saw one body bag after another in the Sahel region of Africa, and Omar refuses to speak about his combat experiences.

Over the course of several years, the trauma gradually set in.

The French military is aware of the problem of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) among its soldiers, who are among the busiest and most exposed in the Western world when it comes to active deployments in dangerous locations.

However, it is attempting to alleviate the pain experienced by thousands of them by employing new approaches used by Western friends like as Canada and the United States.

Omar, a former naval commando, has experienced PTSD for a decade, resulting in the breakup of his relationship and multiple hospitalizations following deployments in Guiana in 2012 and later in Afghanistan, which he still refuses to mention.

Youssef, a 44-year-old former military intelligence agent, was involved in a number of operations that left him angry at times and terrified at others.

He told AFP that “this awful power rushes up in you, your family abandons you, and others don’t really understand.”

Between 2010 and 2019, 2,800 French soldiers were judged to have suffered psychological injuries, which is five times the amount of physical injuries.

Seventy percent of the 1,000 injured soldiers on long-term sick leave in the ground army suffer from PTSD.

France’s nearly decade-long deployment in Africa’s Sahel region to fight Islamists, where 50 of its troops have been killed and 5,000 French forces are deployed, has exacerbated the problem.

Conventional sports rehabilitation and therapy had no effect on sufferers like Omar and Youssef, who, like other sources, asked that their surnames not be revealed.

To further support them, the French military forces are testing a new technique that has been successfully used in Canada, Israel, and the United States to provide a step-by-step re-entry into daily life and aid in future planning.

This is the guiding idea of Athos House, a military-run facility in Toulon, France, that cares for 15 soldiers who have had their lives cut short by death.

Sporting activities, communal meals, painting, DIY, and vocational activities to learn new skills for careers after the military replace the white jackets and hospital beds.

Veterans are free to come and depart whenever they like.

Luc de, Washington Newsday Brief News, remarked, “They can find harmony among themselves.”