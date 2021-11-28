France wants a European crackdown on people smuggling in the English Channel.

After a horrific catastrophe that killed 27 lives, France asked cooperation from its European neighbors on Sunday to crack down on Channel people-smuggling gangs, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying he could “not allow” any more tragedies.

On Sunday afternoon, ministers in charge of immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium met in the northern French port of Calais, but without Britain, which was barred following a row last week.

“The most important subject for this meeting is the fight against people smugglers who exploit our borders and countries,” Darmanin stated at the outset of the gathering, adding that “migratory pressures continue to rise.”

“These deaths are too many,” he said of the catastrophe on Wednesday, in which 27 people drowned after their inflatable dinghy began losing air while crossing the English Channel in icy conditions. “We cannot allow any more people to perish.” The major focus was to have been scheduled discussions between Darmanin and his British colleague, Priti Patel, after both nations pledged to work together to combat an increase in crossings this year, which saw about 26,000 people travel from France to England.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being “not serious” just 48 hours after the accident.

Johnson’s initial reaction, which was interpreted as passing blame onto France, irritated Paris, as was his decision to compose a letter to Macron, which he released in its entirety on his Twitter account before the French leader had read it.

Patel’s invitation to the talks on Sunday was revoked due to a breach of diplomatic procedure, with a Darmanin aide calling Johnson’s letter “unacceptable.”

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union has strained relations between Paris and London for years, with relations at their lowest point in at least two decades.

Under-fire Patel described her absence as “unfortunate,” but said she would be in Europe this week for “important consultations.”

She met with Dutch Immigration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol on Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Home Office, which stated that “the tragic circumstances of last week underline the need for European partners to work together.”

There are limits to what can be accomplished at Sunday’s summit in Calais without the participation of Britain, which is the chosen destination country for the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers massed in northern France.

Ylva Johansson, the EU’s home affairs commissioner, was in attendance, as were the directors of the border force Frontex and the police agency Europol.

