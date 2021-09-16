France Unveils Wrapped Arc De Triomphe, Described as “Really Alive”

On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron was due to present a bizarre and spectacular sight in Paris: the entire 50-meter-high Arc de Triomphe covered in fabric, fulfilling the late artist Christo’s long-held goal.

The renovation of one of France’s most recognizable landmarks is nearing completion after weeks of preparation ahead of its public launch this weekend.

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot described it as “a posthumous homage to an artistic talent” and “a magnificent present to Parisians, the French, and all art-lovers” at a press conference earlier in the day.

The massive military memorial has been encased in silver-blue recyclable polypropylene covering 25,000 square meters (270,000 square feet).

It bears the signature of Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist who died last year and had hoped to cover the monument ever since he rented a neighboring flat in the 1960s.

Despite wrapping the oldest bridge in Paris in 1985 and the German parliament in 1995, the Arc de Triomphe project never came to fruition before his death.

His nephew Vladimir Javacheff oversaw the execution of his concept – and that of his co-designer and wife Jeanne-Claude – in collaboration with the Pompidou museum and French authorities.

With a chuckle, Javacheff told reporters, “Christo always said the hardest part is acquiring the permissions.”

“It’s fairly wonderful when you realize that this is actually alive, for myself and my team, when you realize this fragility, this beauty.”

On Saturday, protective barriers will be removed, allowing the public to get up up and personal with the newly refurbished monument.

After then, the wrapping will remain in place until October 3rd.

The initiative has not been well received by all.

Last week, architect Carlo Ratti, a friend of Christo’s, argued that wasting so much fabric was unacceptable at a time when the fashion industry was causing such high amounts of carbon emissions.

Javacheff replied that the entire cloth, as well as half of the metal used for scaffolding, is recyclable.

The Arc would become “like a living entity stirred by the wind and reflecting the light,” according to Christo, who left sketches and picture montages of his concepts.

After being damaged by anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrators in December 2018, the monument, which was created by Napoleon to memorialize fallen soldiers during his military operations, was recently rebuilt.

In May of last year, he died of natural causes at his residence in New York.