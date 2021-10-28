France threatens the United Kingdom with sanctions over a fishing dispute.

A simmering spat between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has erupted, with France threatening trade disruptions as early as next week unless its boats are given broader access to British seas.

From November 2, the measures targeting British fish exports would include “systematic customs and sanitary checks on products carried into France, as well as a ban on landing seafood,” according to French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

Extra checks could be expanded to “other items” by “reinforcing our procedures and controls compared to current practices,” according to Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

“France’s threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner,” London’s Brexit minister David Frost said in a government statement in reaction to Beaune.

“The proposed sanctions look incompatible with the (post-Brexit) Trade and Cooperation Agreement and wider international law,” the statement concluded.

It stated that any French moves would be met with “an appropriate and calibrated response” from London.

Licensing rules for EU fishing boats intending to operate in waters surrounding the UK and the Channel Islands after Brexit caused the latest disagreement between the neighbors.

The rejection of French vessels by Britain and the self-governing Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which rely on London for defense and foreign affairs, has infuriated France.

While specific restrictions for the fishing industry would harm British exports, broader customs procedures might significantly delay commerce with the UK.

Later on Wednesday, two British fishing vessels operating in the Seine Bay were fined by French maritime authorities, one of which was operating without a license.

On Twitter, the French maritime minister stated that the checks on the British boats were routine during the scallop-fishing season.

She did say, though, that they were started “in the context of discussions on licenses with the United Kingdom and the European Commission, against the backdrop of the tightening of controls in the Channel.”

The fishing sector in the United Kingdom, which sells the majority of its products to the European Union, is heavily reliant on French ports as a gateway to the continent.

“We will not let Britain wash its shoes on the Brexit accord,” Attal said on Wednesday.

The fishing spat is the latest in a series of squabbles that have brought diplomatic relations to a nadir they haven’t seen in decades.

In September, Paris was angry after Britain assisted in brokering a deal to supply Australia with US nuclear submarine technology, resulting to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.