France tells the United States that getting out of the crisis will need “time” and “action.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned his American counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday that resolving the diplomatic crisis between France and the United States over a major submarine sale will “take time and demand measures.”

According to a French foreign ministry statement released after the bilateral in New York, France’s top diplomat informed Blinken that a phone chat between Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden on Wednesday was a “first step” toward restoring relations.

The behind-closed-doors conversation between Le Drian and Blinken took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the headquarters of the French envoy to the UN and lasted nearly an hour.

For much of the week, Le Drian had declined to declare if he would meet with Blinken face to face.

Australia’s decision to forego a deal to buy French submarines in favor of US boats was dubbed a “stab in the back” by France’s foreign minister.

Over the squabble, France also summoned its embassies from Washington and Canberra.

However, following Biden and Macron’s phone discussion, the two leaders pledged to hold “in-depth consultations… to ensure confidence” and to meet in Europe at the end of October.

Macron will also order France’s ambassador to return to Washington next week, according to a joint statement.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that the conversation was “friendly” and that Biden was “hopeful this was a step toward normalcy.”

In order to “establish confidence,” Le Drian “committed to maintain close touch” with Blinken, according to a news release from the French foreign ministry.