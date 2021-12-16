France supports gender quotas in corporate leadership.

On Thursday, France passed legislation requiring large corporations to increase the proportion of women in top management positions and to publicly report on their progress.

The decision comes a decade after France made it necessary for large corporations to have at least 40% women on their boards of directors, but the government said that the policy had failed to trickle down into senior roles.

Marie-Pierre Rixain, the law’s sponsor, said the goal was to achieve “true economic and professional equality” for women by requiring enterprises with more than 1,000 employees to include at least 30% women among top managers and leadership committees by 2027, and at least 40% by 2030.

Companies will have an extra two years to comply with the standards in 2030, after which they will be penalized if they do not.

They will also be required to report their progress on the labor ministry’s website once a year, potentially exposing themselves to public shame.

“The glass ceiling between corporate management bodies and boardrooms remains impenetrable, and wage disparities persist,” said Elisabeth Moreno, France’s minister for women equality.

Women made up 43.6 percent of board members at France’s 120 largest publicly traded companies in 2019, compared to little over 26% in 2013.

However, according to the high authority for gender equality, which releases annual studies on sexism in France, they only made up 19% of people in executive committees and top management teams.