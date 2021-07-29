France Slams England’s ‘Discriminatory’ Quarantine Rule

On Thursday, France expressed its confusion about why it was spared from a new law allowing fully-vaccinated European Union citizens to enter England without having to undergo quarantine.

Travelers fully immunize with a vaccination licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency will be eligible to travel from any country on the UK government’s “amber” traffic light list from next week, the UK government announced Wednesday. The lone exception is arrivals from France.

“This judgment is unfair towards French people,” stated Clement Beaune, France’s European Affairs Minister.

He told the LCI TV channel that “it is excessive and makes no sense in terms of health policy,” and that “it has no scientific foundation.”

The United Kingdom singled out France because of the government’s concern about the “persistent presence” of the Beta variant, which is thought to be more vaccine resistant.

However, according to Beaune, the Delta strain accounted for less than 5% of Covid cases in France, and most of them occurred in overseas territories where few individuals traveled to the UK.

Beaune also expressed disappointment that EU travelers are still unable to enter the United States, despite the fact that American visitors are free to visit EU nations as long as they are vaccinated or have a negative Covid test.

“At the European level, we should have preserved reciprocity as a trump card up our sleeves,” he remarked. “Perhaps Europe as a whole should have been tougher throughout the talks.”

On Wednesday, France recorded just under 28,000 new Covid cases in the previous 24 hours, as well as 40 new Covid deaths.

According to health officials in France, a total of 111,768 people have died as a result of Covid.