France returns 26 artifacts looted from Benin.

On Tuesday, France returned 26 artefacts plundered from Benin during colonial times, fulfilling President Emmanuel Macron’s vow to restore a lost part of Africa’s legacy.

Patrice Talon, the President of Benin, and Jean-Michel Abimbola, the Minister of Culture, traveled to Paris to return antiquities taken by French forces 130 years ago.

Talon expressed “intense passion” after reclaiming the items looted during the raid on the kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin, which included a regal throne.

Talon told reporters at the presidential palace in Paris, where France signed over the antiques to Benin, that the riches were far more than cultural products, as the French name for them is known.

He was flanked by Macron and stated, “This is our spirit, Mr President.”

The French president welcomed the event as “a symbolic, poignant, and historic moment” that Africans had been waiting for.

The repatriation of the artefacts seized from Abomey palace, which include three totemic figures, comes as pressure mounts in Africa for European countries to return colonial relics lining museum shelves.

The Quai Branly museum in Paris has the majority of them, and it has launched a thorough assessment of its collection to identify items alleged to have been acquired by violence or extortion.

Last year, French lawmakers passed legislation allowing Paris to return antiques to Benin and Senegal, both of which were once French colonies in west Africa.

Talon made it plain that the handover on Tuesday was only the first phase in a larger restitution process, saying, “How can you expect my enthusiasm to be complete” while France still possessed other important antiques.

He did say, though, that he was “certain” that more restitutions would be forthcoming. “We will continue the job after this handover,” Macron assured.

The repatriation of the valued masterpieces was eagerly anticipated in Benin’s capital, Cotonou.

“The notion of being able to see these regal relics up close, particularly our forefathers’ thrones, gives me shivers. It’s incredible, “AFP spoke with an elder from the Dah Adohouannon village.

“I can die in peace at 72 years old, once I’ve seen them.”

Macron is attempting to boost his country’s image in Africa, particularly among young people, with the reparation.

The paintings were presented at the Quai Branly for one last time in late October before being packed up for the long journey home.

They will be on display in Benin at a number of locations, including an old Portuguese fort in Ouidah, which was formerly a slave-trading center.