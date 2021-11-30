France issues an arrest warrant for ‘Parental Kidnapping’ in Japan.

In a case that has reignited debate in Japan over “parental kidnapping,” French officials have issued an arrest warrant for a Japanese lady whose two children have been separated from their father.

Vincent Fichot, the children’s father from France who now lives in Japan, has attracted international attention for his efforts to re-establish contact with his son and daughter, whom he claims were stolen by their mother in 2018.

According to a source close to the case and Fichot, the international warrant was issued over charges of parental abduction and harming a youngster.

The French embassy did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

When parents divorce in Japan, the law does not provide for shared custody, and officials have long been accused of turning a blind eye when one parent denies the other access to their children.

Fichot mounted a three-week hunger strike to call attention to his issue during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, and says he has gotten support from both foreign and Japanese parents in similar situations.

Fichot’s wife’s lawyer declined to comment on the warrant.

“Divorce proceedings are still in progress. We don’t want to fight outside of the courtroom, “According to AFP, he said.

Although no official figures exist, human rights organizations believe that roughly 150,000 adolescents in Japan are forcefully removed from their parents each year.

During a visit to Japan for the Olympics, French President Emmanuel Macron brought up Fichot’s case with Japanese officials.

Fichot has also joined other parents in filing a complaint with the UN Human Rights Council about the matter.