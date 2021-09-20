France is outraged over submarines, but she is alone on the international stage.

France is taking a big bet by choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US over the loss of a mega-contract for submarines for Australia. Other countries are not coming to its support.

Following Australia’s decision to forego a deal for conventional submarines in favor of nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, France took the unusual step of withdrawing its ambassadors from both Washington and Canberra for discussions.

France has put itself in a position where it can only look to be backing down or losing face if its ambassador returns to the United States, its historic friend, according to Bertrand Badie, an international affairs professor at the Sciences Po institution in Paris.

“You better know where the exit is when you get into a crisis like this,” he warned.

As it unveiled a new three-way alliance with the United States and Britain directed at China – whose rise has been the overriding focus of US President Joe Biden’s administration – Australia said it determined that nuclear submarines were a better choice to ensure its maritime edge.

In the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron, who has kept a low profile in public, will meet with Biden.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, on the other hand, has used language rarely used among friendly nations, accusing Australia of “lying” and “duplicity,” and stating France has been “stabbed in the back.”

He has no plans to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a French speaker known for his love of Europe, on the sidelines of this week’s UN General Assembly in New York.

The French outrage may indicate the country’s powerful defense industry that political leaders are pressing their case, with a contract worth Aus$50 billion ($36.5 billion, 31 billion euros) on its signing in 2016.

The diplomatic impact, on the other hand, is less certain, with France appearing isolated at the UN General Assembly’s outset.

Allied EU power Germany, which has elections on Sunday, is not keen to participate. The government just stated that it was aware of the situation.

France could organize fellow European states around shared concerns that the Biden administration has a Europe plan, according to Celia Belin, a transatlantic relations scholar at the Brookings Institution.

“France must share this evaluation with European partners and put it on the table with Americans in order to find solutions,” she said.

While most European nations celebrated at Biden’s victory against the contentious Donald Trump, European allies chastised him for his steadfast disengagement from the EU. Brief News from Washington Newsday.