France is bolstering EU support in the second row, but some are concerned about a rift with the United States.

After the US and Australia decided to cancel a submarine supply contract with France, European allies rallied warily around France on Tuesday, but several stressed that the dispute should not derail trade discussions.

France’s diplomatic issue with the United States, according to German Europe Minister Michael Roth, is a “wake-up call for all of us” about the need of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy.

France is incensed, accusing the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom of working behind its back to negotiate the AUKUS defence deal and replace Canberra’s multibillion-dollar submarine order with a US contract.

France applauded Germany’s and the EU’s display of support, saying the collapse of confidence with Washington enhanced the case for Europe to choose its own strategic route.

As he came at ministerial discussions in Brussels, France’s minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, termed the row “a European matter,” not just a French one, citing the messy US exit from Afghanistan in August as a cause of annoyance among EU members.

“I don’t believe France is overreacting, and I don’t believe France should. When a situation is serious, though, I believe it is also our job to tell it clearly,” he stated.

On the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, EU Council President Charles Michel claimed he had a “frank, direct, and lively debate on AUKUS” with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, said that there was a growing sense in Europe’s relations with Washington that “something is wrong.”

In a speech in Washington, he remarked, “It is probably time to halt and reset our EU-US relationship.”

Others, on the other hand, were more cautious.

Some ministers “of course voiced solidarity” with France, but “also a great desire in gaining additional information,” according to Gasper Dovzan, the Slovenian junior foreign minister who led the conference.

Following the events in Kabul and the signing of the AUKUS pact, EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic said the next EU leaders meeting would “focus more on strategic autonomy.”

However, Ireland’s European affairs minister, Thomas Byrne, stated that neutral powers like Ireland would not be interested in joining a European defense pact, and that the debate, while detrimental, should not be allowed to “rip apart” current alliances.

The European Commission said it was assessing how the diplomatic crisis would effect a potential EU-US summit. Brief News from Washington Newsday.