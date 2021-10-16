France honors a teacher who was beheaded for Mohammed cartoons.

On Saturday, France paid tribute to schoolteacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an extremist after displaying his class drawings of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed a year ago.

On the evening of October 16, 2020, Paty, 47, was stabbed and then beheaded after leaving the middle school where he taught history and geography in the peaceful Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Paty’s assassination outraged France’s educators, who regarded it as a direct attack on the essential ideals that instructors had instilled in generations of students, such as separation of church and state and the right to blaspheme.

“To pay respect to Samuel Paty is to give honor to the Republic,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a ceremony attended by the victim’s family and flanked by Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

“There’s nothing worse than forgetting,” Castex explained.

“Samuel Paty was a victim of human cowardice and Islamist terrorism.”

“Homage to Samuel Paty… Murdered by an Islamic terrorist for teaching and supporting the Republic’s ideals, especially freedom of expression,” Castex said at the Ministry of Education’s entrance.

Castex described paying tribute to Paty as a manner of supporting the republican project as “the most promising bulwark against all barbarisms.”

Later in the day, the family was scheduled to see Macron at the Elysee Palace.

On Saturday, a square in the capital’s Latin Quarter facing the Sorbonne University was to be named after Samuel Paty in a ceremony described as “simple and meditative” by the mayor’s office.

At least three towns, notably the multi-ethnic eastern Paris suburb of Valenton, have already named schools after Paty.

The anniversary of Paty’s killing has renewed discussion over integration and immigration in France’s ostensibly secular society as the country prepares for presidential elections in 2022, following recent assaults claimed on Islamist extremists.

Paty’s assailant, Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, said the attack was retaliation for Paty showing his class drawings of the Prophet Mohammed from the virulently anti-religious magazine Charlie Hebdo during a lesson on free expression.

Some parents were enraged by the lesson, which sparked a social media frenzy rife with rumors and distortions about what had been taught.

The assassination of Paty sparked a nationwide outpouring of emotion in France, with tens of thousands marching throughout the country in support of free speech and the right to insult religion.

However, when French President Emmanuel Macron promised that the country "will," he caused a reaction.