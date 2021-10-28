France has threatened to stifle UK trade over a fishing dispute.

France vowed to halt commerce with the United Kingdom as of November 2 unless London agreed to allow more French trawlers to fish in British seas, further straining cross-Channel ties in the aftermath of Brexit.

According to French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, the measures aimed at British fish exports would include “systematic customs and sanitary checks on products coming into France, as well as a prohibition on landing seafood.”

Extra checks could be expanded to “other items” by “reinforcing our procedures and controls compared to current practices,” according to Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

Licensing rules for EU fishing boats intending to operate in waters surrounding the UK and the Channel Islands after Brexit caused the latest disagreement between the neighbors.

The rejection of French vessels by Britain and the self-governing Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which rely on London for defense and foreign affairs, has infuriated France.

While specific restrictions for the fishing industry would harm British exports, broader customs procedures might significantly delay commerce with the UK.

British fisherman rely heavily on French ports as a gateway to the Continent because they ship the majority of their catch to the EU.

“On the Brexit deal, France will not let Britain clean its shoes,” Attal continued.

The fishing spat is the latest in a series of squabbles that have brought diplomatic relations to a nadir they haven’t seen in decades.

In September, Paris was enraged after Britain assisted in brokering a contract to supply Australia with US nuclear submarine technology, prompting Canberra to cancel a multibillion-dollar deal with France for conventional submarines.

According to France, the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands have awarded roughly 210 permanent licenses for French boats to operate in their territorial waters, with the other 240 being refused or awaiting clearance.

According to Attal, France is missing “almost half of the licenses that we have a right to” under the fisheries agreement reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union in December of last year.

Britain denies discriminating against French fishermen, claiming that EU boats have received “98 percent of fishing licenses.”

This statistic includes the approximately 1,700 licenses granted to EU vessels to operate in more distant waters within the UK’s exclusive economic zone, which stretches out 12-200 nautical miles from the shore.

The main cause of contention, however, is the licensing of coastal territorial waters.

In June, enraged French fisherman sailed to Jersey's major port to protest.