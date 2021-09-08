France has begun a marathon trial in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks.

On Wednesday, the greatest trial in modern French legal history began in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, which left 130 people dead in bars, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert hall.

The suicide bomber and gun attack by three jihadist groups, organized from Syria and claimed by the Islamic State, was France’s worst post-war disaster.

Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the attack, will face trial alongside 13 other defendants in a specially built facility on the Ile de la Cite in central Paris.

In their absence, six more are being tried. Twelve of the twenty accused, including Abdeslam, face life in prison if convicted.

“We are entering the unknown,” said Arthur Denouveaux, president of the victims’ organization Life for Paris and a Bataclan music theater attack survivor. “We can’t wait for it to start, but we’re interested in what the next nine months hold.”

The trial is expected to last until May 2022, with around 330 lawyers, 300 victims, and former President Francois Hollande testifying in November.

The case file spans 542 volumes and a million pages, totaling 53 meters in length.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti described the trial as “historic” and “one of all superlatives” as he scanned the courtroom this week.

Abdeslam, the surviving gunman, was born in Belgium but holds both French and Moroccan citizenship. After throwing away his suicide belt, which investigators subsequently learned was defective, he fled the scene of the tragedy.

He was captured four months later in Brussels, hiding in a building next to his family’s home.

Abdeslam has consistently refused to cooperate with the French investigation, and during a separate trial in Belgium in 2018, he remained largely silent, stating only that he “trusts in Allah” and that the court was biased.

One big issue is whether he’ll testify at his upcoming hearing in mid-January.

The trial will also examine at how the killers managed to sneak into France undetected, allegedly using the migrant surge from Islamic State-controlled areas of Syria as cover.

Fourteen of the defendants are scheduled to appear in court on charges ranging from logistical support to organizing the assaults, as well as gun violations.

Belgian officials have identified Osama Krayem, a Swedish national, as one of the killers of a Jordanian pilot who was burned alive in a plane crash.