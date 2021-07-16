France has asked its citizens to leave Afghanistan and has scheduled an evacuation flight for the weekend.

While Afghan and Taliban leaders prepare to meet to debate Afghanistan’s future, France has expressed its worry by pushing its people to flee the war-torn country and organising an evacuation flight from Kabul on Saturday.

Despite France’s request that its citizens evacuate, there is no indication that the French Embassy will close. The Australian embassy has closed, and while the US embassy has stated that it has no intentions to evacuate, the workforce has been reduced. The US also declared that its visa section, which had been closed due to the pandemic, had reopened.

In addition to other countries’ evacuations and closures, thousands more Afghans are attempting to flee their own country due to concerns about the future. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai urged Afghans to stay in the country in order to build a better future.

He stated, “This country has everything, youths, educated people.” “I appeal to the young people not to flee the country, but to remain here….” You must have faith in your country; peace will be achieved.”

Karzai also voiced hope for a female president in Afghanistan in the future, pushing women to stay in the workforce and pursue higher education.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

An Afghan official said Tuesday that a high-powered Afghan government team, including the president of the country’s reconciliation council, will meet with the Taliban in Doha to kick-start a long-stalled peace process.

When the two sides meet, probably on Friday, the Taliban are expected to send their senior officials to the table, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief press. In Doha, Qatar’s capital, the Taliban have a political office.

The renewed effort for a peace accord comes as the US military presence in Afghanistan is being reduced. Gen. Scott Miller, the outgoing US commander, recently warned that rising violence is jeopardizing Afghanistan’s hopes of reaching a peaceful end to decades of conflict.

Taliban fighters have gained control of vast sections of the country at the same time. Although the actual number of districts now under Taliban control is unknown, more than a third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers are thought to be under their control.

A number of the districts are strategically important. This is a condensed version of the information.