France commemorates the one-year anniversary of a teacher’s death over a cartoon depicting Mohammed.

On Saturday, France will pay tribute to schoolteacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an extremist after showing his students drawings of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed a year ago.

On the evening of October 16, 2020, Paty, 47, was stabbed and then beheaded after leaving the middle school where he taught history and geography in the peaceful Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Paty’s assassination outraged France’s educators, who regarded it as a direct attack on the essential ideals that instructors had instilled in generations of students, such as separation of church and state and the right to blaspheme.

A memorial plaque for the killed teacher will be unveiled on Saturday outside the entrance of the French interior ministry in Paris, with Prime Minister Jean Castex, other government ministers, Paty’s parents, and family members scheduled to attend.

Later in the day, the family will meet President Macron at the Elysee Palace.

On Saturday, a square in the capital’s Latin Quarter facing the Sorbonne University will be named after Samuel Paty in a ceremony described as “simple and meditative” by the mayor’s office.

At least three towns, notably the multi-ethnic eastern Paris suburb of Valenton, have already named schools after Paty.

The anniversary of Paty’s killing has renewed discussion over integration and immigration in France’s ostensibly secular society as the country prepares for presidential elections in 2022, following recent assaults claimed on Islamist extremists.

Paty’s killer, Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen exile, said the crime was retaliation for Paty showing his class drawings of the Prophet Mohammed from the virulently anti-religious magazine Charlie Hebdo during a lesson on free speech.

Some parents were enraged by the lesson, which sparked a social media frenzy rife with rumors and distortions about what had been taught.

The assassination of Paty sparked a nationwide outpouring of emotion in France, with tens of thousands marching throughout the country in support of free speech and the right to insult religion.

However, when French President Emmanuel Macron said the country “would not give up cartoons,” it triggered a backlash, with counter-protests taking place in Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey, Libya, and Tunisia.

On Friday, schools around France observed a minute of silence, held debates, or screened videos about freedom of speech to honor the teacher.

During a visit to a Paris high school, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer remarked, “We will not forget Samuel Paty.”

