France calls on the United Kingdom to do more to combat migrant trafficking over the English Channel.

Following a spat between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat catastrophe in the English Channel that claimed 27 lives, France asked Britain to do more to combat people-smuggling gangs on Sunday.

After a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters, “We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things.”

“First and foremost, please assist us in improving our efforts to combat human smuggling. Intelligence is required. It is not always possible to respond to inquiries from the French police.” He also criticized England’s “attractiveness,” especially its labor market, which “allows you to work without having an identity certificate.”

“There are no more legitimate channels to ask for refuge in England,” the minister, who is regarded a hardliner on immigration in France, added.

France called immigration ministers from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands to a meeting in the port of Calais on Sunday to explore methods to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel by boat.

Following a spat between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, which was precipitated by an unprecedented mass drowning in the vital shipping passage between the two countries on Wednesday, Britain was not invited.

The four countries represented in Calais released an unified statement vowing to “strengthen our operational collaboration” in combating people smugglers as well as “increasing our joint work with the United Kingdom.”

From December 1, Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, will deploy a plane to aid in the fight against migrant trafficking in the English Channel, France also said on Sunday.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Darmanin told reporters that the aircraft would fly “day and night” over the region from northern France to the Netherlands.

Johnson has advocated returning all migrants and asylum seekers who arrive in England to France, a proposal that has been rejected by the French government.

Following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, it has no return treaty with France or the rest of the EU.

At the end of the Calais meeting, German junior interior minister Stephan Mayer said it was “essential” to agree on a new strategy to replace the so-called Dublin Regulation, which governs EU governments’ return policies.

“The United Kingdom has a critical role to play. We require a post-Dublin agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom “At a press conference, he told reporters.

On Saturday, the European Commission's vice president advised Britain that it needed to solve its own problems first.