France and the United States commemorate the centennial of Marie Curie’s historic visit.

In 1921, the famed French scientist Marie Curie traveled to the United States for a six-week visit, during which she visited the White House and received a rather unique gift from the president himself: a gram of radium.

The radioactive element was extremely difficult to extract from minerals at the time, and it may cost ten times as much as a diamond of equal weight. Nonetheless, its research was crucial in the development of cancer medicines.

The radium was supplied for free thanks to fundraising conducted by US journalist Marie Meloney, who had interviewed Curie, and the researcher was brought across the Atlantic to receive it.

An event was held Monday at the French embassy in Washington, DC, to commemorate the anniversary, which was attended by family of both Curie and Meloney.

Marc Joliot, Curie’s great-grandson and a researcher, remarked, “I am extremely delighted that this narrative can be handed on to future generations.”

Curie, who had previously been given the Nobel Prize in chemistry and physics, set sail for America in May 1921 aboard the Olympic, the Titanic’s sister ship, with her two daughters, Irene and Eve.

She toured major institutions, gave talks, and visited a radium factory in Pittsburgh during her journey.

She met President Warren Harding, who gave her the key to the safe with the gram of radium inside. It had cost $100,000, virtually completely funded by contributions from American women.

“Today’s radiotherapy equipment are a direct result of Marie Curie’s discovery of radioactivity,” said Thierry Philip, Chairman of the Institut Curie’s Board of Directors, which is also commemorating its 100th anniversary.