Fractures and government power are blamed for the defeat of Venezuela’s opposition.

According to AFP, the opposition’s poor showing in Sunday’s regional elections was mostly self-inflicted, with President Nicolas Maduro’s party practically sweeping the board of state governors.

Maduro’s United Socialist Party (PSUV) won 18 of the 23 governorships up for grabs, with two more governorships and the mayorship of Caracas likely to follow.

The socialists were helped by the opposition’s failure to coalesce around a single candidate in an attempt to usurp power and authority from Maduro.

“Divide and conquer,” as the saying goes, “a lot of states have been lost due to divisiveness and a refusal to recognise new leaders,” according to Pedro Benitez, a journalist and university lecturer.

After boycotting the previous presidential (2018) and legislative (2020) elections, this was the opposition’s first election in more than three years.

The opposition was split into two main groups during Sunday’s vote: the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), which shattered 15 years of socialist hegemony by romping to victory in the 2015 legislative elections, and the Democratic Alliance, which was made up of opposition figures who did not support the boycotts in 2018 and 2020.

“The opposition that returns (to the polls) does so to confront the opposition that never left,” says political scientist Jose Castillo Molleda.

Not everyone was on board with the MUD’s choice to participate.

Juan Guaido, the opposition leader who stunned the political world by declaring himself acting president in January 2019 with the support of over 60 countries, has said he will not vote because it will not be free or fair.

“The main division is abstention,” Benitez remarked.

Only 41.8 percent of the 30 million people in the country voted.

“The ruling party won Caracas and 20 of the 23 states with 18 percent of the vote,” Benitez remarked.

“The opposition as a whole, and several opposition parties in particular, failed badly because they failed to present a sufficiently enticing platform to organize people,” said Daniel Varnagy, an economic and social sciences professor at Simon Bolivar University.

This was supposed to be a chance for the opposition to show that it still had mass appeal, as Guaido did for six months in 2019 before his failed attempt to topple Maduro ran out of steam and popular support.

“We need to evaluate the plan,” Tomas Guanipa, the MUD’s failed Caracas mayor candidate, said, adding that the main priority now was to find new leaders.

