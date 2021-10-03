Four people were injured in a new inmate brawl at Ecuador’s riot-plagued prison.

In a new battle between prisoners at the Ecuadorian prison where 118 people were killed just days ago in the country’s deadliest inmate riot, four people were injured and police were shot at on Saturday.

A gunfight occurred between convicts at the Guayaquil prison, according to police chief Tannya Varela.

According to the police force, officers were able to defuse the situation and keep control of the facility.

According to video supplied by the force, elite police teams entered the complex, escorted by soldiers and a military tank.

According to authorities, two rifles, three pistols, ammo, and cell phones were seized in the prison.

The jail is designed to hold 5,300 convicts, but it currently has 8,500, which is 60 percent more than capacity.

On Tuesday, competing gangs equipped with firearms and grenades went to war at the prison, killing at least 118 inmates, six of whom were beheaded.

According to Ecuador’s prisons administration, another 86 people were injured, six of them gravely.

It was the latest in a series of brutal conflicts in Ecuador’s troubled jail system, which has seen 237 convicts slain this year, up from 103 in 2020.

Thousands of police and troops were dispatched to Ecuador’s prisons on Friday in an attempt to avert additional conflicts.

The prison system includes 65 institutions with a capacity of 30,000 inmates, however there are currently 39,000.

According to analysts, the country has roughly 1,500 guards, which is a 3,000-strong gap.

Inmates at a nearby prison ascended to the roofs on Saturday to wave white garments and display peace signals, according to AFP.

The detainees brandished banners reading “We Want Peace” and “The Law is Killing Us.”

They have requested that they not be transferred to other jails because “no problems” exist in their current facility.

After the disturbance, authorities aim to transport some of the Guayaquil convicts, as relatives of the inmates continue to assemble outside the prison, pleading for information about their loved ones.

According to authorities, 101 bodies have been identified thus far, 44 of which have been returned to their families.