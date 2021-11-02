Four people have been sentenced to death in India for bombing a Modi rally.

Four persons have been sentenced to death for bombing an election rally for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2013, while two others have been sentenced to life in prison.

Soon before then-opposition leader Modi was to address a big throng assembled there for a campaign rally, a series of bombs rocked a park in the eastern city of Patna.

Six people were killed and almost 100 others were injured in the bombings, which also targeted a nearby train station.

The accused were all members of the banned Students Islamic Movements of India, according to the National Investigation Agency, the country’s leading counter-terrorism agency.

On Monday, the group was found guilty of conspiring to “fight a war against the government,” according to public prosecutor Lalan Kumar Sinha.

The court also sentenced three additional suspects in the bombs to prison terms ranging from seven to ten years.

The penalties would be appealed to a higher court, according to a counsel representing the defendants.

“The National Investigation Agency has failed to identify the case’s mastermind,” Syed Imran Ghani told AFP on Tuesday.

“The defendants are not terrorists and have never been convicted of a crime.”