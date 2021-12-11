Four people have been found guilty in connection with a fire that killed 242 people in a disco in Brazil.

A Brazilian court has sentenced four people to up to 22 years in prison for their roles in a nightclub fire that killed 242 people nearly a decade ago.

The 2013 fire at the nightclub in Santa Maria, California, began when members of a musical band performing that night detonated flares, which ignited the ceiling.

The victims, largely young university students, were found guilty of murder and attempted murder by two owners of the Kiss nightclub and two members of the Gurizada Fandangueira band.

On the tenth day of an intense trial in Porto Alegre, the capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Judge Orlando Faccini announced the judgement.

“The defendants have a significant level of culpability… this much life was not taken by chance,” he said.

Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, 38, and Mauro Londero Hoffmann, 56, were given 22.5 and 19.5 years, respectively, as club co-owners.

Luciano Bonilha Leao, 44, and Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, 41, were sentenced to 18 years in prison for their roles in the band.

The four were held in custody for several months before being released pending trial.

The court heard the testimony of 14 survivors, 19 witnesses, and the four defendants alongside a seven-member jury.

Kelen Giovana Leite Ferreira, a victim of the disaster who had a portion of her right leg amputated, told the court, “The last time I ran, it was to save myself from death.”

Another survivor, Devalni Rosso, showed the jury her scarred back and arms from the fire, which scorched 50 percent of her body.

The prosecution contended in the indictment that the defendants engaged with “possible criminal intent,” meaning they accepted the risk of this consequence even if it was not their intention.

As the victims’ families and survivors had hoped, this method resulted in heavier sentences.

The fire started when sparks from a flare fired by the musicians burned the insulating material of the club’s roof, spewing toxic gasses and turning the venue into a death trap, according to a police inquiry.

While some of the victims were burned to death, the majority of the victims, who were largely children, died of asphyxiation.

The club had no working fire extinguishers, just two doors for removing people from a congested dance floor, and weak emergency signage, according to an investigation.