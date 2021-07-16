Four people have been arrested by Hong Kong Customs in the first ever crypto-money laundering bust.

Customs officials in Hong Kong announced Thursday that they had busted a money laundering ring that utilized cryptocurrencies to handle HK$1.2 billion ($155 million) in illicit cash, calling it the first successful operation of its sort.

Senior Superintendent Mark Woo Wai-kwan told reporters, “This is the first time in Hong Kong where a money-laundering ring involved in using cryptocurrencies to wash filthy funds and conceal the origins of illicit assets has been broken up.”

Four persons, including the putative local mastermind of the conspiracy, were arrested and bailed, while HK$20 million was frozen, according to investigators.

The men used shell firms to register local bank accounts and transacted through a virtual currency exchange trading platform to convert laundered cryptocurrency into real cash for clients.

Over the last 15 months, almost 60% of the funds were channeled through Singapore bank accounts.

Officials stated the gang was selling privacy tokens offered by the cryptocurrency Tether.

Criminal networks and money launderers benefit from cryptocurrency since it is even more difficult to track than traditional cash transactions.

However, law enforcement agencies are making progress.

British police revealed on Tuesday that they had confiscated a record?180 million ($250 million) in cryptocurrencies suspected of being used in illegal activities.

China announced last month that it had arrested over a thousand people for using criminal proceeds to purchase cryptocurrency.

In recent months, Beijing has been keeping a close eye on cryptocurrency as part of a broader regulatory crackdown on the internet sector.

In China, cryptocurrency trading is prohibited, and officials have lately shut down mines and urged banks to stop processing connected transactions.

Prior to the shutdowns, Chinese bitcoin mining accounted for approximately 80% of worldwide cryptocurrency trade.

Hong Kong has long been a money laundering hotspot as a business-friendly global financial hub.

Authorities claim that they are taking the matter seriously and that they are doing all possible to pursue illegal enterprises.

The city has strengthened cryptocurrency trading regulations, requiring all platforms to register with a local authority and follow anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations.

Transparency campaigners, on the other hand, have long claimed that Hong Kong’s loose restrictions make it easy to launder money and set up shell corporations.

Seven former and current bank workers were arrested in January as part of an operation against an international money-laundering syndicate worth $810 million, according to officials.