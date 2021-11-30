Four people are killed in a fire in Barcelona, including two children.

According to Spanish firefighters, a fire blasted through an abandoned bank occupied by squatters in central Barcelona on Tuesday, killing four people, including a baby and a three-year-old boy.

“We discovered four people while fighting the flames. Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate them but were unsuccessful; they were unable to save them “Angel Lopez, the commander of the firefighting operation, said reporters.

People stuck inside the bank were yelling and crying for help, according to a neighbor who lives in a flat above the bank.

“It’s a terrible shame because we saw two tiny children around here,” Miquel Guimera said to reporters on the scene.

“There was a lot of smoke… the squatters were shouting for help since they were locked up, as you can see. It was a harrowing experience.” He claimed that people had been living in the abandoned workplace for two to three years.

Lopez said it was unclear how the four persons who died were related, but the daily newspaper La Vanguardia in Barcelona reported that they were all members of the same family. According to the newspaper, the father was from Pakistan and the mother was from Romania.

“There are no words to express the horror of four individuals dying, two of them are very small children. This should never happen. It’s heartbreaking news “Former anti-eviction activist Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona, said reporters.

She went on to say that those who lived in the building were in “extremely perilous conditions.”

Four more individuals were evacuated from the patio and sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but their lives were not in danger, according to firefighters.

According to Lopez, firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) after being alerted that a fire had broken out in the structure.

The building was roped off and surrounded by emergency vehicles in a middle-class neighborhood. The bank’s name had been crossed out, and graffiti had been sprayed on the doors.

Colau stated that municipal social workers had visited the building and gave food assistance as well as information on how to obtain medical care to the residents.

"We also know there were coexisting issues and that police were called to the building on multiple occasions," she continued. "It's a difficult scenario." Police were called to the building hours before the fire broke out because of a squatter dispute, but there is no proof it was related.