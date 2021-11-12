Four-legged Rampages are repelled by India’s born-again elephants.

For years, Moorthy terrorized entire villages in southern India, killing 21 people and terrorizing entire communities before being trapped and retrained to withstand similar attacks by other wild elephants malnourished due to deforestation.

After stomping almost a dozen people in the southern state of Kerala, the 58-year-old grey beast, identifiable by the bright pink patches that pockmark his face, was already spared the death penalty.

Despite an official order to shoot him, Moorthy crossed state lines into Tamil Nadu, where he went on to murder ten more people.

State authorities there “forbade injuring the elephant,” thus he was brought to the Theppakadu camp for taming in 1998, according to his trainer, Kirumaran M.

“For as long as I’ve been training Moorthy, he’s been like an innocent child, never hurting anyone,” the small 55-year-old told AFP.

“He is so calm that he will never hurt a tiny child who comes up to him and plays with him or hugs him.”

Theppakadu elephant camp is India’s largest, having been established in 1927.

Semi-wild but tamed by human hands, “Kumkis” like Moorthy are taken there every morning for a full wash and released back into adjacent forests every evening.

They’ve been taught how to help with manual labor, and their capacity to carry up to 150 kilograms (330 pounds) makes them valuable employees.

Herbivores are also “ecosystem engineers,” spending up to 16 hours a day foraging in their environment and leaving a path of trash that sows seeds and aids forest growth.

But, most crucially for the communities surrounding the camp, they assist in preventing increasingly frequent and aggressive invasions by wild elephants looking for food, leaving residents frightened of assault.

“Wild elephants come to the area, and our children are at risk,” Shanti Ganesh, a woman who lives near the Theppakadu camp, explained.

“Because they (the children) must cross the main road to get to school, we are constantly concerned that they will be attacked.”

The Theppakadu herd is trained to physically confront and drive away outside elephants from the settlements, working hand-in-trunk with their “mahouts,” or handlers.

They may also assist in encircling and capturing trespassers so that they might be brought into the camp and trained to serve the surrounding community.

"We were asked to capture Sankar here because he had attacked and murdered at least three people in the village," said Vikram, an elephant handler at Theppakadu, gesturing to the.