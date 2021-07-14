Four Iranians have been charged in the United States with plotting to kidnap a reporter in New York.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that four Iranian nationals were accused on accusations of plotting to kidnap a journalist in New York and bring her back to Iran.

Masih Alinejad, an ardent critic of the Iranian government and a journalist based in the United States, verified on Twitter that she was the target of the alleged plot.

“I am grateful to the FBI for foiling a conspiracy to abduct me by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry,” she added, holding a video footage of herself standing by a window with a police car outside, lights flashing.

She went on to say, “This scheme was orchestrated under Rouhani,” alluding to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, who is usually seen as a political moderate.

My Stealthy Freedom is a movement started by Alinejad to urge women to remove their hijabs.

According to a statement from the Justice Department, the four men implicated in the indictment are an Iranian intelligence chief and three officers who work under him. They all live in Iran, according to the article.

The claimed plot is allegedly being funded by a fifth co-conspirator in California.

According to the indictment, the intelligence operatives attempted in 2018 to coerce relatives of their kidnap target, Victim-1, to lure her to a third country where she would be seized and sent to Iran to be imprisoned.

They then began spying on the victim and other members of her home in Brooklyn, New York, “on many occasions in 2020 and 2021,” according to the Justice Department.

According to the charging sheet, the agents employed private detectives to “surveil, photograph, and video record” their target.

The men allegedly planned how to transport Alinejad from the United States to Iran, according to the report. One of the defendants is accused of looking into travel routes from her home to a waterfront neighborhood in Brooklyn, while another is accused of looking into a “service offering military-style speedboats for self-operated maritime evacuation out of Manhattan.”

They also considered how to move their kidnap victim from New York to Venezuela, which has strong ties to Tehran, by sea.

According to the indictment, the chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Courts said in July 2019 that anyone sending out video attacking the regime, specifically contradicting the law requiring women to cover their heads, was committing the crime of cooperating with a hostile foreign government and would be sentenced to ten years in prison.

The Iranian network that the FBI discovered was apparently looking for additional targets. Brief News from Washington Newsday.