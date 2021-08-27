Four California families are still stuck in Afghanistan after their summer vacation, while two others have returned to the United States.

Officials stated Thursday that four California families are still detained in Afghanistan after visiting relatives over their summer vacations, while two families have returned to the United States.

All of the families are from El Cajon, a San Diego suburb with a substantial refugee population. Many of the families had traveled to Afghanistan in May and early June to see their grandparents before the Taliban gained control of the country.

As the two other families arrived in San Diego Wednesday night, US government officials and California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa worked to get the remaining four families safely evacuated.

In a statement, Issa added, “We have more work to do under incredibly tough conditions.”

Fraidoon Hashemi, an Afghan who works as a community liaison for the Cajon Valley Union School District, said he has been in contact with the families and is waiting for word from those who are still missing on Thursday.

He expressed alarm after hearing that two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted Afghans going to Kabul’s airport on Thursday.

He stated, “We hope to hear from them shortly.”

Two families with children ranging in age from preschool to high school landed in San Diego on Wednesday night. Hashemi stated that they were still shaken following their ordeal.

He responded, “They’re fine now.” “They need to relax and forget about what they’ve witnessed.”

The El Cajon family consisted of 16 parents and two dozen children, some of whom had recently witnessed killings and other forms of violence near the Kabul airport, according to Hashemi.

The families sought assistance from US officials after being delayed at the airport by hordes of Afghans wanting to flee their country following the collapse of their government and the withdrawal of US forces.

The problem was discovered after a relative of one of the families contacted the school system to say their child would be late for the start of the school year, which began on August 17.

The families had not been on an organized tour and had traveled on their own on different occasions.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, up to 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from. This is a condensed version of the information.