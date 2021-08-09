Forward Louw has been recalled by the Springboks for the upcoming tests against Argentina.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber named a 42-man squad for two home Rugby Championship matches against Argentina on August 14 and 21 in Gqeberha, including recalled prop Wilco Louw.

The matchday 23 are among those in the group, having won the third Test in Cape Town on Saturday to secure a 2-1 overall victory against the British and Irish Lions.

Morne Steyn’s 79th-minute penalty proved decisive 12 years after he won the 2009 series for the Springboks against the Lions with another late penalty.

Steyn was recalled after a four-year exile, and tighthead Louw from English Premiership team Harlequins comes back for the Argentina Tests after being out of favor for several seasons.

With Frans Malherbe as the incumbent and Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane, Thomas du Toit, and now Louw also in contention, South Africa has an embarrassment of tighthead riches.

Duane Vermeulen, a veteran eighthman who missed the Lions Tests owing to an ankle ailment that necessitated surgery, is back in the squad after joining a week before the last Test against the tourists.

After the thrilling series-winning victory over the Lions, Nienaber claimed there were no significant injuries, but he may consider resting a few players after the three physically and mentally difficult matches.

“We will look to give some of the guys who were part of the initial team for our conditioning camp in June a run in the coming weeks,” says the coach.

“It’s critical that we manage the players well in order to maintain the high standards we’ve set for ourselves, which includes giving some players game time while resting others.

“Everything we do now has to be oriented on delivering a quality performance against Argentina on Saturday when we kick off our Rugby Championship campaign.”

Because of the coronavirus outbreak in Argentina, both matches versus the Pumas will be held in the eastern Cape city formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

South Africa will be affected by Covid-19 because their home and away matches against Australia and New Zealand will be held in those countries.

On Saturday, New Zealand and Australia will kick off their Championship campaigns at Eden Park in Auckland, one week after the All Blacks overcame the Wallabies in a Bledisloe Cup match.

Springboks team

Forwards (24): Joseph Dweba, Rynhardt Elstadt, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (captain), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Dan du Brief News from Washington Newsday.