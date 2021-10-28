‘Fortress New Zealand’ Outlines Border Reopening Plans.

New Zealand announced initial preparations to reopen its borders on Thursday, amid mounting pressure from Kiwis stranded abroad due to some of the world’s strictest pandemic travel restrictions.

Arrivals from a handful of tiny Pacific island governments will be given quarantine-free travel beginning next month, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, and other low-risk countries will be evaluated early next year.

Hipkins also stated that the 14-day hotel quarantine period presently required on all international arrivals will be reduced to seven days in November, and that home isolation would eventually be replaced.

He noted that while the border had historically served as a bulwark for New Zealand’s viral response, a Delta-variant outbreak in Auckland meant that the majority of new cases were now arising in the community.

“We’re also extremely mindful of the growing demand at the border as the world begins to interconnect, and the growing number of New Zealanders here and abroad who want to reconnect with their loved ones,” he said.

In a population of five million people, New Zealand has only had 28 Covid-19 deaths, and its residents have had a very typical household life for the majority of the epidemic.

However, border facilities are becoming increasingly overburdened, with tens of thousands of New Zealanders living abroad clamoring to reserve the 4,000 available quarantine rooms online.

Quarantine restrictions prevent Kiwis from seeing dying relatives or dealing with family difficulties, according to local media.

Hipkins stated that the improvements will free up more rooms, with the goal of moving to home isolation in the first three months of 2022, once 90 percent of New Zealand’s population had been properly vaccinated.

He said no decision had been taken on whether the home-isolation policy would apply simply to returning New Zealanders or to foreign visitors as well.

Chris Bishop, a spokesperson for the opposition Covid, said the plan was “bare minimum,” adding that fully vaccinated newcomers from low-risk nations should not be forced to isolate.

“It’s past time for us to reopen our doors to the rest of the world. We can’t hide behind the fortifications of Fortress New Zealand forever “he stated

From November 8, Hipkins stated, arrivals from Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Tokelau would be quarantine-free, similar to the Cook Islands and Niue.

He didn’t say whether or not the travel bubble with Australia was likely to reopen.

The bubble began in April but was disrupted countless times before being terminated in June as different epidemics spread across Australia.