Former UK Minister Defends Conduct In Sleaze Scandal

Following claims that he exploited his parliamentary office for lucrative private employment, a Conservative politician at the center of a sleaze crisis in Britain asserted Wednesday that he had not broken the laws.

Geoffrey Cox claimed in a lengthy defense of his actions that he always put constituency work “first and foremost” and that he would accept the findings of the parliamentary standards watchdogs investigating his case.

“He does not feel he has broken the regulations,” his office said in a statement. “However, he will respect the judgment of the Parliamentary Commissioner or the Committee on the matter.”

Cox, a lawyer and former attorney general, is said to have made more than?1 million ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros) in legal work in the previous year while still receiving his yearly MP pay of around?82,000.

According to the Daily Mail, he earned the rich sums in part by advising the administration of the British Virgin Islands, a UK foreign territory and tax haven accused of wrongdoing.

Following days of criticism over sleaze and cronyism charges against his government, which began with the botched handling of another Conservative lawmaker’s case, the discoveries have increased the pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Last week, Johnson stirred controversy by attempting to change parliament’s internal disciplinary process, which would have averted Owen Paterson’s 30-day penalty.

After frequently influencing ministers and officials on behalf of two corporations paying him more than?100,000 a year, Paterson was judged to have broken “egregious” norms.

Despite Johnson’s fast abandonment of the unprecedented overhaul efforts, which prompted Paterson to resign from parliament, the move drew widespread condemnation and drew attention to a slew of claims about MPs’ behavior.

Second occupations are permissible for British MPs as long as they report them, but they are not allowed to utilize their parliamentary offices or resources for them.

On Wednesday, a video appeared to show Cox, who has represented a safe seat in Devon, southwest England, since 2005, doing private work from his Westminster office in September.

The 61-year-old Tory also voted remotely in the House of Commons while working in the Caribbean, thanks to amendments to parliamentary attendance rules enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox’s office stated in a statement that he had consulted the Conservatives’ chief whip, another MP in charge of enforcing party discipline, and that he had been “advised that it was right” to do so.

It further said that he "consistently works 70-hour weeks."