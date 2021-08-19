Former Taliban Prisoner, Afghanistan’s Last Jew, Refuses to Leave.

Despite previously stating that he would leave if the Taliban regained power, the last known Jew in Afghanistan is apparently planning to remain in the country.

Zebulon Simentov, 62, has lived through the Soviet invasion of his country, civil conflicts, and the Taliban’s cruel dictatorship from 1996 to 2001.

In recent years, he has stayed in Kabul’s solitary synagogue, refusing to follow his wife and children to Israel in 1998.

Simentov claimed earlier this year that the threat of the Taliban returning once US soldiers leave the country convinced him it was time to go.

He claimed that when the Taliban were in power, they imprisoned him four times, ransacking his synagogue and attempting to convert him.

“What makes you think I should stay?” In April, Simentov told AFP that he was called an infidel. “I am Afghanistan’s last and only Jew… It’s possible that things will get worse for me here. If the Taliban returns, I’ve chosen to flee to Israel.”

After invading the country and taking major cities without much resistance in a couple of days, the Taliban surged into Kabul on Sunday.

Many Afghans hastened to exit the country, fearing persecution. According to reports, Simentov was not among them.

Several Jewish organizations have stated that if Simentov decides to escape Afghanistan, they will assist her.

However, an employee of one of those organizations claimed that Simentov was approached by a journalist in Kabul on Sunday. According to the news agency, he told the journalist that he would not leave.

On Tuesday, Simentov was quoted by Wion News, an Indian news organization, as claiming that he had the option of leaving for the United States or Israel but had chosen to stay in Afghanistan. The interview was not broadcast on the network, and the report relied solely on archive material.

According to Haaretz, Simentov allegedly sought money from those assisting in his evacuation.

Simentov consented to be evacuated at first, but made “personal financing” a condition of his departure, according to Moti Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman.

In an interview with Israeli state television, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen stated he had never heard of Simentov, but that the group would respect minorities’ rights.

Shaheen told Kan TV, "We don't attack minorities." "In the country, there are Sikhs and Hindus, and they each have their own religious practices."