Former spy chief Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhemi faces an uncertain future.

Mustafa al-Kadhemi, Iraq’s prime minister, who survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, is a former espionage head and skillful negotiator whose future is uncertain following last month’s legislative elections.

After weeks of horse-trading over ministerial positions, Kadhemi, the former head of Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS), assumed the reins in May last year after parliament gave his cabinet a vote of confidence.

Born in Baghdad in 1967, he studied law in Iraq before fleeing to Europe to work as an opposition journalist to escape Saddam Hussein’s brutal regime.

After Hussein was deposed by the US-led war in 2003, Kadhemi returned to assist establish the Iraqi Media Network, record past regime crimes at the Iraqi Memory Foundation, and serve as a human rights advocate.

But, at the height of the war against the Islamic State terrorist group, he made an unprecedented career move in 2016, when then-Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi nominated him to lead the INIS.

According to sources close to Kadhemi, it was there that he developed his unusually intimate ties with important actors in major countries, including Washington, London, and even closer to home.

“He has a realistic approach, relationships with all of the main actors on the Iraqi stage, and solid links with the Americans — and he was recently able to put his ties with the Iranians back on track,” an AFP political source and friend said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is a close buddy of the former journalist.

The Saudi monarch could be seen enthusiastically greeting Kadhemi in footage during a visit to Riyadh after his appointment.

However, the clean-shaven man has mainly kept in the shadows, his carefully cropped hair tinted by white around his ears.

Kadhemi was first proposed as prime minister in 2018, but political parties chose Adel Abdel Mahdi, the caretaker prime minister who resigned in December 2019 following months of protests and was replaced by Kadhemi.

A few months later, the intel chief’s name began to circulate as President Barham Saleh’s favorite candidate, but a political consultant close to the negotiations told AFP that he was hesitant to take the risk.

“He didn’t want to agree unless it was a sure thing,” the adviser added, citing the failures of two previous candidates, congressman Adnan Zurfi and ex-minister Mohammad Allawi.

Allawi failed to form a cabinet by his 30-day deadline, while Zurfi withdrew his candidacy due to pressure from Shiite groups linked to Iran, who viewed the congressman as a potential threat. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.