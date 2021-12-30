Former regime members are not to be ‘punished,’ according to the Taliban chief.

Days after a video of an army officer being beaten went viral on social media, the Taliban’s supreme leader has urged fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan’s former administration for past “crimes.”

The edict, which was issued by Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on Thursday, also ordered Taliban authorities to discourage Afghans from leaving the country since they would not be respected in other countries.

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada was recorded as advising followers in Kandahar, the cradle of the hardline Islamist movement, “Don’t punish employees of the previous regime for their past sins.”

The Taliban leader, who hasn’t been seen or photographed in public in years, stressed that a general amnesty promised after the Islamists gained power in August should be respected.

The United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch have all accused the Taliban of extrajudicial killings of former security troops and government officials.

The group announced on Wednesday that the fighter seen in a widely circulated video repeatedly hitting an ex-army commander will be reprimanded.

It was an uncommon official response to scores of similar — and more gruesome — videos and photographs of suspected Taliban abuse on social media.

On Tuesday, a tiny group of women protested the violence in Kabul, the capital.

Thousands of Afghans, particularly those associated with the past regime, are desperate to leave the country, but Taliban officials, according to Akhundzada, should encourage them to stay.

“Afghans are not respected in other nations, thus no Afghan should leave,” he said, according to Naeem.

A failing economy and a humanitarian crisis, which the UN warns has generated “an avalanche of starvation,” have intensified the departure.