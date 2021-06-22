Former prosecutor says Ghislaine Maxwell should face a police investigation in the United Kingdom.

The behaviour of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in the United Kingdom should be examined by British police, according to a former prosecutor.

Multiple women have come forward with charges of grooming and abuse against the New York banker and his one-time partner, according to Channel 4 News.

The Metropolitan Police, on the other hand, has maintained a policy of allowing US authorities to lead investigations.

“From what I’ve seen, there is obviously enough evidence for the [UK] police to investigate more carefully than they have done up to now,” Nazir Afzal, a former top crown prosecutor for north west England, said Channel 4.

“It’s alarming because we’re dealing with potential victims here. And there may be other victims or putative victims who are identified if the inquiry proceeds.”

Maxwell is facing allegations of drug trafficking and perjury, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The BBC handed a dossier of evidence to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in London, who said they would look into it.

“We will always evaluate any fresh material and will review the information supplied to us from Channel 4,” according to a statement released to This website.

However, Britain’s largest police department has maintained that it “was not the right authority to conduct investigations” that “would be predominantly focused on activities and contacts outside the United Kingdom.”

The indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell in the trafficking case brought against her in New York was mentioned in a Channel 4 News special report. Maxwell “groomed and befriended” one of four victims in London between 1994 and 1995, according to the report.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was smuggled to London by Maxwell and Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, in 2001, was interviewed on the show.

Giuffre had previously made a complaint to the Metropolitan Police, but the agency said in a statement that it had decided not to conduct a full criminal investigation in 2016.

Presenter Cathy Newman quoted civil court documents stating an anonymous victim referred to as Jane Doe had been abused aged 22 by Epstein in London as well as New York, Florida, New Mexico, Paris, his private island and on his private plane.

Bradley J. Edwards, a civil lawyer who represented some of Epstein’s accusers,. This is a brief summary.