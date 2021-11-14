Former Princess Mako of Japan arrives in New York with her husband.

After leaving the royal family, Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro and her husband landed in the United States on Sunday, swapping traditional imperial traditions for the dazzling lights of New York.

After years of tabloid rumors and internet sniping about their relationship, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain,” the couple married quietly in Tokyo this month.

The couple was flanked by security officers as they made their way through the airport and into a waiting vehicle, according to footage broadcast by Japanese television channels.

A migration to the United States had been rumored for a long time. Finally, the two 30-year-olds boarded a commercial flight.