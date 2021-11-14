Former Princess Mako of Japan and her husband have relocated to New York.

After leaving the royal family, Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro and her husband flew to the United States on Sunday, swapping traditional imperial traditions for the dazzling lights of New York.

After years of tabloid rumors and internet sniping about their relationship, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain,” the couple married quietly in Tokyo this month.

A transfer to the United States had been rumored for a long time. The two 30-year-olds boarded a commercial flight from Tokyo to New York on Sunday, where Kei Komuro studied law and currently works.

The duo was heavily monitored by police and airport officials as they came through.