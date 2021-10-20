Former Presidential Candidate Slams Venezuelan Opposition Division as “Deadly”

Henrique Capriles, a former presidential candidate in Venezuela, called on the opposition to put aside its “deadly” divides and unify against the regime in regional elections next month.

After boycotting the last three national elections, the opposition has opted to run in the November 21 mayoral and gubernatorial elections.

“We need to bring the opposition vote together… vote dispersion is fatal. We can’t keep our forces apart “Capriles, who was defeated in the 2012 presidential election by Hugo Chavez, remarked.

Following Chavez’s death, incumbent Nicolas Maduro narrowly defeated him again a year later.

Capriles advised opposition candidates to drop out if an anti-government person is polling ahead of them in opinion surveys.

“What more does the one in second need to help the one in first if you know who is first and who is second? Is his ego more essential than his work?” “I’m 49 years old,” the 49-year-old said.

“The person in second must help the person in first.”

Capriles cited the 2015 parliamentary elections, in which a united opposition won a majority in the legislature.

“Have we learned nothing in 22 years” about the present populist government’s hold on power, he queried.

“We were millions in 2015, and we won.”

Despite their resolve to run for office, the divided opposition has been unable to come up with a single candidate.

Candidates connected with Maduro’s United Socialist Party “will win” without them, according to Capriles.