Former President Yoon Sentenced to Five Years for Martial Law Abuses

Yoon Suk Yeol receives a five-year prison sentence amid a broader legal battle

South Korea’s former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was sentenced to five years in prison on January 16, 2026, in a landmark ruling by the Seoul Central District Court. The decision follows his controversial attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, a move that not only rocked the country’s political stability but also violated constitutional principles. This verdict marks a significant point in South Korea’s legal history and sets the stage for further trials, including one that may involve a death penalty ruling, expected next month.

Yoon’s troubles began with his abrupt declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, a declaration that was nullified by the National Assembly after only six hours. This unprecedented move triggered impeachment proceedings and his eventual removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April 2025. However, it was his actions leading up to and during this crisis that would later form the basis for his criminal charges.

Judge Baek Dae-hyun, presiding over the case, emphasized that Yoon had violated the Constitution by failing to properly consult with his Cabinet on the martial law declaration, a constitutional requirement designed to prevent the abuse of executive power. The court found that Yoon had obstructed justice, tampered with official documents, and used the Presidential Security Service to block lawful arrests during a standoff at his residence in early 2025.

In addition to these serious charges, Yoon was found guilty of fabricating martial law documents to create the illusion of proper procedure and destroying crucial evidence, including wiping data from military phones. However, the court acquitted him on charges related to the rights of two Cabinet members and the distribution of false press statements to international media, deeming the latter insufficient for criminal prosecution.

The prosecution had originally requested a ten-year sentence, but the court’s five-year ruling has sparked debate. Yoon’s legal team has expressed their intention to appeal, calling the verdict politically motivated. “We regret that this decision was made in a politicized manner,” said Yoo Jung-hwa, one of Yoon’s lawyers.

Ongoing Trials and Potential Death Penalty

The five-year sentence is just one part of Yoon’s ongoing legal saga. He is facing a total of eight trials, including charges related to corruption involving his wife and the 2023 death of a Marine. The most serious charge still hanging over him is the accusation of masterminding an insurrection, a crime for which special prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. A ruling on this charge is expected on February 19, 2026.

Yoon’s actions during the martial law crisis were seen by many as an attempt to cling to power after losing his parliamentary majority in early 2024. His call for martial law was framed as a response to what he described as an “anti-state” threat from opposition forces. The situation escalated when Yoon ordered his security detail to block investigators attempting to execute an arrest warrant in January 2025, leading to a dramatic standoff that required 3,000 police officers to break through and apprehend the president.

The political fallout was swift. The National Assembly voted to impeach him, and his removal was upheld by the Constitutional Court. By June 2025, Lee Jae Myung, leader of the rival Democratic Party, was elected president, marking a new political chapter for South Korea.

The televised nature of Yoon’s trial has drawn attention both domestically and internationally, with South Koreans keenly observing the proceedings. This case raises important questions about the limits of presidential power and the safeguards that protect South Korea’s democracy from authoritarian overreach.

As the country awaits the February verdict on insurrection charges, the fate of former president Yoon will not only determine his legal future but will also serve as a critical test for South Korea’s democratic institutions in the face of unprecedented challenges.