Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary Flees Before Trial, Declaring Himself “on the Run”

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp clerk has fled and is now designated a fugitive. He was supposed to stand trial on charges of participation in the murder of thousands of detainees.

Irmgard Furchner was set to stand trial in Germany for the first time in decades in connection with Nazi atrocities perpetrated during World War II. She was supposed to appear in court in Itzehoe, Germany, north of Hamburg, on Thursday, but she didn’t show up.

According to the Agence France-Presse news agency, the president of the court in Itzehoe stated that “the accused is on the run” and that an arrest order has been issued.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.