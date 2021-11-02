Former NATO Chief Says Democracy Is the West’s “Only Leverage” Against China.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told The Washington Newsday that democratic ideals are the only leverage the US and its Western allies have when it comes to persuading a powerful China to limit its nuclear weapons development.

“The only leverage we have against China is if all of the world’s democracies could come together and join a formal and informal alliance of democracies,” Rasmussen added. “Together, the world’s free societies account for over 60% of global GDP. If we can unite, that’s a strong force that will get respect, and I believe that’s the only leverage we have.” Rasmussen was NATO’s Secretary General from 2009 to 2014, and before that, he was Denmark’s Prime Minister from 2001 to 2009. He formed the Alliance of Democracies Foundation in 2017, and he now hopes that the next Summit for Democracy, which President Joe Biden has planned for next month, will aim to build such a coalition.

“That should be the focus of the Biden summit on democracy on December 9-10,” Rasmussen added. “This is certainly the theme of my foundation.” “I believe it should be a major topic of all future efforts in a democratic campaign since we lack many of the levers.” The summit takes place at a time when NATO sees China as a major international competitor. At the same time, the entire collapse of Cold War-era pacts relations with Russia last month threatened to push Beijing and Moscow even closer together.

China and Russia have developed an increasingly strong strategic alliance over the past two decades, particularly in recent years, which Rasmussen described as “a significant concern,” especially when it comes to increased integration of the two countries’ nuclear-armed military.

While Russia dominates in terms of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and nuclear warheads, China has rapidly acquired its own arsenal of nuclear-capable weapons, including medium and intermediate-range missiles.

As a result of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the US and Russia, those weapons had been banned for a long time. The INF was repealed by former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019, and This is a condensed version of the information.