Former Marine Colonel: If China starts a Taiwan war, it will “lose everything.”

A retired US Marine colonel believes the US should commit to defending Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, putting an end to four decades of popular skepticism about American military participation in the Taiwan Strait.

On Tuesday, Grant Newsham, the first Marine liaison officer to the Japan Self-Defense Forces, told Stars and Stripes that the United States needed to make it plain that it was willing to fight and even risk nuclear war on behalf of the democratic island claimed by Beijing.

“Make it plain to the Chinese officials that if they launch a war over Taiwan, they would lose everything,” Newsham added. “The United States must also take the initiative and assist Taiwan in ending its 40-year military and diplomatic isolation.” After 1979, when Washington moved official diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, the US was no longer legally obligated to defend Taiwan.

The Taiwan Ties Act, which was passed the same year and exclusively pledges to assisting the island with its own self-defense preparations, has guided US-Taiwan relations.

The subject of prospective American help in a cross-strait battle with China has been clouded in “strategic uncertainty” in the four decades since U.S. relations with Taiwan became formally unofficial.

Supporters of the purposefully ambiguous pledge argue that the ambiguity is beneficial to the United States. A “blank check” pledge to Taiwan might accidentally stymie Taipei’s defense mobilization efforts or, worse, force China into a position over a “core interest,” according to Beijing. However, proponents of “strategic clarity” say that the uncertainty that has existed for the past 40 years is no longer an effective deterrent against China’s expanding military strength, which it has used to scare Taiwan through both classic and unconventional methods.

According to Stars and Stripes, Newsham portrayed the possibility of a Chinese invasion as “dead serious.” According to Newsham, who worked with Japanese troops in the same location, PLA soldiers “had been practicing for years” on their amphibious assault capability.

"They recognize the value of combined arms and joint operations and are working to combine air, sea, and land troops," the former Marine colonel told the paper, adding that the PLA will most likely start with a bombardment of.